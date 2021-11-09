TVLine Items: Strong's 9/11 Series, Cattrall Joins Queer as Folk and More

Succession star Jeremy Strong is taking on a new role, headlining and exec-producing the 9/11 first-responder limited series The Best of Us, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The in-development project explores the human fallout from the Sept. 11 attacks, with a focus on the first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers and volunteers who worked on “The Pile” and how they were affected and treated. A network is not yet attached to the series.

Tobias Lindholm (Another Round, Borgen) will write, direct and exec-produce.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Sex and the City vet Kim Cattrall has joined Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot in the recurring role of “a martini-soaked, high-society Southern debutant with trailer park roots,” our sister site Deadline reports.

* Tamron Hall has been renewed for two more seasons at ABC, taking the daytime talker through the 2023-24 season, our sister site Variety reports.

* The final season of Netflix’s F Is for Family (premiering Thursday, Nov. 25) will feature Neil Patrick Harris as Louis, Sue’s long-estranged gay older brother; Patti LuPone as Nora Murphy, Frank’s chilly and self-dramatizing mother; and Fred Melamed as Dr. Erwin Goldman, the kind psychologist father of Kevin’s girlfriend Alice.

* Nickelodeon and Mattel Television have revealed the cast for the live-action Monster High movie now in production for a 2022 premiere: Miia Harris (Just Beyond) as Clawdeen Wolf; Ceci Balagot (Dispatches From Elsewhere) as Frankie Stein; Nayah Damasen (Grey’s Anatomy) as Draculaura; Case Walker (The Other Two) as Deuce Gorgon; Kyle Selig (Broadway’s Mean Girls) as Mr. Komos; Marci T. House (Day of the Dead) as Headmistress Bloodgood; Scotch Ellis Loring (Firehouse Dog) as Clawdeen’s dad, Apollo; Steve Valentine (Mom) as Draculaura’s dad, Dracula; Jy Prishkulnik (Just Beyond) as Cleo de Nile; Lina Lecompte (Death Pursuit) as Lagoona Blue; Justin Derickson (When the Streetlights Go On) as Heath Burns; Lilah Fitzgerald (Honey Girls) as Ghoulia; and Nasiv Sall (Descendants 2) as Abbey Bominable.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?