Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Finale Dooms Lahela's Summer Romance — Watch

RELATED STORIES Emilio Estevez Addresses Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Departure Ahead of Season 2: 'I Am Not Anti-Vaxx'

Emilio Estevez Addresses Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Departure Ahead of Season 2: 'I Am Not Anti-Vaxx' Mighty Ducks Shocker: Emilio Estevez Out for Game Changers Season 2 Over Vaccine Mandate (Report)

With the first season of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. coming to an end, the Disney+ series’ titular teen doctor is looking to get away for a while — that is, if she can get past the dad-shaped roadblock to her happily ever after with Walter.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s finale, during which Lahela asks for her parents’ permission to spend the summer with Walter in Australia. And while her mother is at least somewhat receptive to the idea, her father is considerably less willing to budge.

“No… nope… no!” he stammers. “You’re not going to Australia with your boyfriend at 16! You’re way too young!”

Wednesday’s finale is titled “Aloha – The Goodbye One,” which brings us full circle from the premiere’s title “Aloha – The Hello One.” According to the official logline, “Lahela is hired as a medic on Walter’s surf tour in Australia, and the Chief of Staff is announced.”

Inspired by the classic series Doogie Howser, M.D., Disney+’s reimagining stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Emma Meisel, Matt Sato, Wes Tian, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Mapuana Makia, Kathleen Rose Perkins and Jason Scott Lee.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Wednesday’s Doogie finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Are you hoping for a second season?