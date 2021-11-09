Chucky's Jennifer Tilly Talks Tiffany's Tasty Return and Teases the 'Mayhem' to Come: 'The $#*! Hits the Fan'

RELATED STORIES Chucky Cast Talks 'Creepy' Off-Screen Run-Ins With Killer Doll and Reflects on Joining the Legacy of Child's Play

The following contains spoilers from the Nov. 9 episode of Chucky.

The kids of Chucky may already be scared out of their minds, but things are about to get a whole lot worse in the town of Hackensack, N.J.

In this Tuesday’s episode, we finally caught our first glimpse of two long-awaited returns as the series re-introduced Tiffany (played by Jennifer Tilly) and Nica (Fiona Dourif), the latter of whom is currently possessed by Charles Lee Ray. The episode not only revealed how dangerous these two lovable lunatics still are, but also paved the way for the series to recap a bit of the lore from films past. (At the end of the most recent movie, Cult of Chucky, Charles imbued multiple Good Guy dolls, plus Nica, with pieces of his soul.) And Jake & Co. have no idea what horrors will soon be in store for them.

While Tilly’s reappearance is sure to delight long-time fans, the actress herself was just as enthused to step back into Tiffany Valentine’s devilish heels.

“It’s so fun to be a part of this franchise, and Tiffany is such a great character,” Tilly tells TVLine. “Every time [creator] Don [Mancini] goes, ‘I’ve got a new Chucky movie they want me to do,’ I always hope there’s a part for me in it.”

Tilly joined the franchise in 1998’s Bride of Chucky, where her character was killed in a bathtub (by you-know-who) and transferred into her very own doll. In Seed of Chucky, Tilly then played her actress self, as she was stalked by the maniacal dolls and later possessed by the Tiffany doll. She continued making smaller cameos in the two most recent films, which brings us up to speed with the show.

“When [Don] was doing the Chucky television series, I honestly thought I’d be strolling through. I’d show up, smoke a cigarette, snuff it out and leave, and everyone would be like, ‘Was that Tiffany?'” says Tilly. “Don said, ‘No, I wrote a really big part for you!’ When I got [the script], I was so excited! Don loves Tiffany, and he gets really excited, too. It’s very infectious.”

Not only did Episode 5 flash back to the night Chucky and Tiffany first met, but we learned that Nica actually shares her body with the deranged serial killer. After she sees the sight of blood, Nica fights her way to the forefront to reclaim control. (Call it Chucky‘s version of Jekyll and Hyde.) Shortly after she attempts to free the killers’ hostage, Chucky usurps the driver’s seat once again and slits the poor chap’s throat. (If you’ll recall, Chucky formerly framed Nica for a series of murders which got her committed to a mental institution. It was there that she fell victim to his soul-swapping voodoo.)

“I love working with Fiona, she’s so f–king talented,” Tilly says. “She’s so great with improv. If I throw something at her, she’ll throw it right back. I show up on set in my high heels, smoking a cigarette, and [Dourif’s] throwing herself around, crying and falling on the floor and screaming. I go, ‘Thank you, Fiona, for carrying the scene. I really appreciate it!'”

While Tilly is more than generous when it comes to praising her fellow costar, die-hard Chucky fans know never to underestimate Tiffany… or Tilly, for that matter.

“In the last few episodes, you’re going to see lots of emoting from Miss Tilly. I’m gonna give little Fiona a run for her money in the crying department!” she previews with a laugh.

As for what fans can expect from the rest of the season, the actress provides the following tease: “The s–t hits the fan. It becomes absolutely bonkers. It’s not a little mischief, it’s havoc and mayhem. It’s spectacular!”

Were you happy to see Tilly (and Tiffany!) back in action? Sound off in the Comments below.

