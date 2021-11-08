Thanksgiving Is Coming: What Are You Grateful for This TV Season?

You might already have Christmas music on a loop in your household (we know Mariah Carey would approve!), but let’s give Thanksgiving its moment.

Every November at TVLine, we ask you to send us the year’s TV-related goodies for which you’re most grateful. And though 2021 was nearly as bizarre as its predecessor, we still want to know about the small-screen events that made you smile during the past 11 months.

Here’s how to submit: With the subject line “Thankful,” send an email to feedback@tvline.com (or use our Contact Us page) to share your 2021 gratitude. Loved a certain actor’s performance this year? Celebrated a renewal you weren’t sure would happen? Cheered the sailing of a particular ‘ship? Whatever brought you some joy this year, we want to know about it.

Be sure to get your submissions in by Wednesday, Nov. 17, at which point we’ll round up some of our favorites in a Thanksgiving gallery later this month. (Team TVLine will be sharing its gratitude, too.)

We’ve turned off comments on this post, so once again: Email us at feedback@tvline.com, or use our Contact Us page, to tell us the TV developments for which you’re thankful this year. We look forward to reading your submissions!