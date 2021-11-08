General Hospital's Ingo Rademacher Mum on Rumored Exit, But Addresses His Sharing of a Transphobic Tweet

General Hospital‘s Ingo Rademacher on Monday afternoon apologized (in part) for his sharing of a transphobic tweet, but had no comment (yet) on a report that his time with the ABC sudser has abruptly ended.

Rademacher — who off and on for many years has played Jasper “Jax” “The Differently Spelled Nickname Never Made Much Sense” Jacks — drew fire over the weekend after he shared in his Instagram Story a screen-grabbed tweet that misgendered and cast aspersion on a trans woman, and identified her as a member of “ClownTown.”

In a new Instagram video posted on Monday, Rademacher stood by the comparison being made in the shared tweet, saying, “I don’t really think it’s OK to call a trans an ’empowered woman,’ because where does that leave women? Women have fought so hard to get on a level playing field with men…. So I don’t agree with that.”

Rademacher did, however, apologize for not modifying the shared tweet to eliminate the misgendering of the trans woman.

“I do apologize for not crossing out ‘dude’ and putting ‘transgender,'” he said. “Me, personally, I wouldn’t have written it that way.”

Cassandra James, who plays Dr. Terry Randolph on GH and is a trans woman, reacted to Rademacher's Instagram share by tweeting, "I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor. Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family. Misgendering trans folks is violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us."

To James, Rademacher said in his new video, “Cassandra, I apologize to you as well, sincerely. I think you’re an absolute talent and you’re very beautiful as well. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that.”

But as for loud rumblings that his days with the ABC sudser are done — because, sources tell TVLine, he has chosen not to comply with a COVID vaccine mandate that took effect Nov. 1 — the Aussie, who has regularly questioned vaccine efficacy, mandates and passports, said, “I will comment on that later, I just don’t have time right now…. I will fill you guys in on what’s happening when I can.”

ABC has yet to comment on Rademacher’s rumored exit, which was escalated by co-star Nancy Lee Grahn’s response to James’ aforementioned tweet: “The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #GH cast.”

In August, Rademacher continued a pattern of sharing social media memes and messaging that protested vaccine mandates and “passports,” sparking the launch of a #FireIngo hashtag campaign. Not long after, he responded with an Instagram video in which he called #FireIngo supporters “bigots” and asserted without complete accuracy, “Mandating any vaccine is wrong but especially one that doesn’t help the spread…. If you want to take the vaccine, take it. Just know you’re doing it for yourself, not to save anyone else.”

SAG actors are currently working under the terms of a pandemic-era Return to Work agreement which states, “Producers may in their discretion implement policies requiring that current and prospective employees in Zone A, studio teachers and others who come into close contact with minors be ‘fully vaccinated’ as a condition of employment where permitted by law.” (Zone A is the area where actors are taped/filmed performing scenes for a TV show or movie, plus the immediate perimeter where crew members work.)