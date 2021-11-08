50 Cent Lashes Out at Starz After BMF Episode Streams Early by Mistake

RELATED STORIES BMF's Eric Kofi-Abrefa Deconstructs Stabby Lamar's Murderous Music, Chuckles at Fans' Tik Tok Tributes

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is passionate about the shows he executive-produces.

The rapper-turned-EP took to Twitter and Instagram this weekend to decry Starz and its premature streaming of Episode 7 of BMF, because the Detroit-set crime drama was supposed to be on a week-long hiatus.

On Monday, Starz released a statement saying a technical glitch was to blame for the early release, but didn’t say how many viewers actually watched before it was taken down.

“The fan demand for BMF, and specifically this highly-anticipated episode directed by executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, is undeniable,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “There was a technical glitch that allowed fans that have the Starz app, who logged in right at midnight, to temporarily access the episode early. The episode will be released globally, as planned, on Sunday, Nov. 14, across all Starz platforms.”

But Jackson had publicly made his ire known already.

“Starz is a s–t show, they better sell it fast,” Jackson tweeted a day before Starz released its statement. “They put the f–king BMF show on, then took it down. What network does s–t like that? They just ruined the anticipation of the episode I directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore.”

Jackson also stated that Starz asked him to hold the latest installment of BMF in conjunction with the Nov. 14 Season 2 premiere of another one of his shows with the cabler, Power Book II: Ghost.

“They called me saying they wanted to hold Episode 7 back a week so we can roll right into Ghost,” he wrote. “I said cool. Then these s–thead people put the f–king episode out for three hours and take it down. This is not ok. When I get uncomfortable, I make everybody uncomfortable. Now who getting fired?”

In another tweet, Jackson thanked rapper, friend and Detroit native Eminem for guest-starring in the installment as “White Boy Rick” Wershe and added, “Episode 7 of BMF is the best work I have done directing to date. I’m disappointed that Starz handled this so poorly. I used my personal relationships to make things happen they couldn’t have made happen.”

Prior to this, Jackson directed an episode of his first Starz drama, Power, during its sixth and final season.

