Dionne Warwick Meets Her SNL Alter Ego — Watch Their Sweet Duet

In the grand tradition of celebrities meeting themselves on Saturday Night Live — think Tina Fey and Sarah Palin, or Will Ferrell and Alex Trebek — Ego Nwodim’s Dionne Warwick came face to face with the real deal this week.

Nwodim first started doing The Dionne Warwick Talk Show last year after the legendary singer blew up on Twitter with tweets like this:

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

Her unfiltered daffiness, contrasted with the grace and confidence of a woman who won her first Grammy more than 50 years ago, makes her ideal fodder for a recurring SNL sketch. Nwodim brings on a succession of artists, asks them non sequitur questions, then summarily dismisses them, occasionally diving into Warwick’s nearly endless catalog of Top 100 singles.

In this Saturday’s sketch, Warwick grills Miley Cyrus (Chloe Fineman) about — among other things — Doja Cat (singer or Pokémon?) and Cardi B (what’s the B for?) before doling out some shade for her nemesis, Wendy Williams. Host Kieran Culkin appears as Jason Mraz, Pete Davidson’s Post Malone shows up and musical guest Ed Sheeran plays himself answering the age-old question, “Are you nasty?”

When Warwick herself shows up, though, it’s clear how much love is infused into Nwodim’s impression of her. After declaring, “I’m not perfect; I’m just very, very good,” the OG Warwick does a duet with the comedian. The reverence Nwodim has for the legend is clear from her body language, as they both sing, “What the World Needs Now Is Love.” Moments of genuine sweetness in the middle of a late-night comedy show are few and far between, but that’s what friends are for.

