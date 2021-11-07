1883: Yellowstone Prequel Trailer Features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on a Sweeping Journey

RELATED STORIES SEAL Team Recap: Three-Parter Ends With Confirmation of Mandy's Fate

Yellowstone fans are invited to explore the Dutton clan’s distant past, in the first trailer for the Paramount+ prequel series 1883.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is described as a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

Released on Sunday night in conjunction with Yellowstone‘s Season 4 premiere, the sweeping trailer above features Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy faced with the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana; Grammy Award winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family; and Isabel May (Alexa & Katie) as Elsa, the Duttons’ eldest daughter.

The series also stars Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade, Goliath) as Marshal Jim Courtright and LaMonica Garrett (The Last Ship) as Shea Brennan’s right hand man.

1883 is set to begin streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 19.

