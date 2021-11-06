The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Nov. 7

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. Christmas Movie Guide: 135+ Originals!

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 18 returning shows (including Yellowstone, Condor and revivals of Dexter and The Game), nine series debuts (including Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd’s limited drama The Shrink Next Door and Lucy Hale’s Ragdoll) and 11 finales (including American Rust and the very last episodes of Supergirl).

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

8 pm The Circus Season 6 finale (Showtime)

8 pm The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion special, Part 1 of 4 (Bravo)

8 pm Yellowstone Season 4 premiere (Paramount Network; two episodes)

9 pm Condor Season 2 premiere (Epix; two episodes)

9 pm Dexter: New Blood limited series premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Holiday Wars Season 3 premiere (Food Network)

9 pm Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Episode No. 100 (NatGeo)

10 pm American Rust Season 1 finale (Showtime)

12 am Squidbillies final season premiere (Adult Swim)

12:30 am Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3 premiere (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, NOV. 8

10 pm Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMA Awards special (ABC)

TUESDAY, NOV. 9

3 am Swap Shop series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Supergirl series finale (The CW; two episodes)

9 pm Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm American Crime Story Season 3 finale (FX)

10 pm Dinner: Impossible Season 10 finale (Food Network)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

3 am Animal docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Clifford the Big Red Dog film premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Gentefied Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Passing film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm 55th Annual CMA Awards (ABC)

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

3 am The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Doom Patrol Season 3 finale (HBO Max)

3 am The Game revival premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Love Life Season 2 finale (HBO Max; last four episodes)

3 am Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 5 premiere (Hulu, Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Paris In Love limited series premiere (Peacock)

3 am Ragdoll series premiere (AMC+)

3 am Reign of Superwomen documentary premiere (HBO)

3 am Selena + Chef Season 3 finale (HBO Max)

3 am Sesame Street Season 52 premiere (HBO Max)

3 am South Side Season 2 premiere (HBO Max)

9 pm Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 5 premiere (Food Network)

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

3 am Always Jane docuseries premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)

3 am Entrelazados series premiere (Disney+ Original)

3 am Home Sweet Home Alone film premiere (Disney+)

3 am I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 finale (Prime Video)

3 am Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special (Disney+ Original)

3 am Mayor Pete documentary premiere (Prime Video)

3 am Olaf Presents series premiere (Disney+ Original)

3 am The Shrink Next Door limited series premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am Snoopy in Space Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett special (Disney+ Original)

3 am The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 premiere (Disney+ Original; first five episodes)

8 pm The Last Cowboy Season 2 premiere (CMT)

9 pm Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible documentary premiere (Showtime)

11 pm Back on the Record With Bob Costas Season 1 finale (HBO)

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

3 am Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight limited series premiere (Discovery+; all episodes)

