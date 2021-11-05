The Simpsons Video: Brian Cox Narrates Chilling Opening of Two-Part Special

RELATED STORIES Fantasy Island Renewed for Season 2; Holiday Episode to Air in December

Fantasy Island Renewed for Season 2; Holiday Episode to Air in December Joe Millionaire Revived With For Richer or Poorer Twist -- Watch First Promo

The Simpsons is looking to add a 36th Primetime Emmy Award to its collection… no matter what it takes.

Sunday’s episode (Fox, 8/7c) is the first of a melodramatic two-parter titled “A Serious Flanders,” which the network describes as an “awards-thirsty attempt at prestige TV,” and TVLine has an exclusive first look.

“When Ned Flanders finds a bag of money and donates it to a local orphanage, he lands himself, and a very jealous Homer, in the crosshairs of a ruthless criminal debt collector who will stop at nothing to get it back,” reads the episode’s official synopsis. “Sex, violence, pretentious needle-drops and superfluous flashbacks abound.”

And what would such an episode be without a few prestigious guests? Lending their voices to the two-part event are Brian Cox (Succession), Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother), Chris O’Dowd (Get Shorty), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Jessica Paré (Mad Men) and Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds).

The Simpsons has only aired a handful of two-part episodes throughout its 33-season run: “Who Shot Mr. Burns” in Seasons 6 and 7, “The Great Phatsby” in Season 28, and “Warrin’ Priests” in Season 31.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at “A Serious Flanders,” then drop a comment with your thoughts on the episode below.