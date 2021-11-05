The Righteous Gemstones to (Finally!) Return in January — Watch New Teaser

Your prayers for a Righteous Gemstones return date have been answered: The HBO comedy will be back for Season 2 on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 10/9c. The sophomore run kicks off with two episodes, followed by one new installment on subsequent Sundays at 10 pm. Cable TV Premieres, Renewals, Cancellations

The Righteous Gemstones will have been off the air for more than two years by the time it returns, having concluded Season 1 on Oct. 13, 2019. Season 2 once again spans nine episodes.

In case you need a refresher after that extra-long hiatus, The Righteous Gemstones respectively stars John Goodman, Danny McBride, Adam Devine and Edi Patterson as Eli, Jesse, Kelvin and Judy Gemstone, members of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance and greed. Season 2, according to the official synopsis, will find “our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.”

Other returning cast members include Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone and Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, while Jason Schwartzman (Fargo), Eric Roberts (Suits), Eric André (Man Seeking Woman) and Jessica Lowe (Wrecked) are among the ensemble’s new additions.

HBO has also unveiled a teaser trailer for The Righteous Gemstones‘ new episodes. Watch it above, then let us know if you’ll be tuning in for Season 2.