How I Met Your Father Adds Kim Cattrall as Older Version of Hilary Duff

Here's a sentence I never expected to write: Kim Cattrall is set to follow in Bob Saget's footsteps.

The Sex and the City vet has joined the cast of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, Deadline reports. She’ll assume the recurring role of narrator — aka the older version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie — in the How I Met Your Mother offshoot, which is expected to premiere in 2022.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), HIMYF takes place in the near future, as Sophie (Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father. The retelling “catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends — Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the official logline.

Additional recurring cast members include Josh Peck (Drake and Josh) as Drew, the handsome vice principal at Jesse’s elementary school; and Ashley Reyes (American Gods) as Hannah, a surgical resident in Los Angeles who is attempting to maintain a long-distance relationship with Sid.

As previously reported, HIMYF counts How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas as executive producers. Original series director Pam Fryman is also on board as an EP, and will direct the pilot. During the original series’ run, Saget voiced the older version of Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby. Meanwhile, in the scrapped CBS pilot for How I Met Your Dad, rom-com queen Meg Ryan served as narrator for Greta Gerwig’s Sally Javits.