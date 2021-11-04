×

TV Ratings: Masked Singer, Survivor and Fire Lead Night, AMLT Eyes Lows

Masked Singer Ratings
In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s The Masked Singer and CBS’ Survivor tied for the Wednesday demo win, while NBC’s Chicago Fire delivered the night’s largest audience.

FOX | Back from the World Series break, The Masked Singer (4 mil/0.9) and Alter Ego (2 mil/0.4) each hit season lows in audience while steady in the demo

CBS | Survivor (5.2 mil/0.9) ticked up in the demo, while Tough as Nails (2.7 mil/0.4) and CSI: Vegas (3.1 mil/0.3) were steady.

THE CW | Legends (590K/0.1) and Batwoman (520K/0.1) hit season highs in audience while steady in the demo. (More specifically, Legends drew its best audience since June 2, while Batwoman drew its best audience since Episode 2×11.)

NBC | Chicago Med (6.4 mil/0.7), Fire (6.8 mil/0.7) and P.D. (5.5 mil/0.7) were all steady.

ABC | Each of the four sitcoms (I’m being lazy) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. A Million Little Things (1.7 mil/0.2) dipped on both counts to hit and tie series lows.

