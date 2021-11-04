For This Is Us' Final Season, Susan Kelechi Watson Wrote a Follow-Up to Beth's Origin Story Episode

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Creator: Spoilers for Final Season Brought NBC Execs to Tears

This Is Us‘ farewell run will explore more of Bethany “Beth” Clarke Pearson’s origin story — and courtesy of no less than Beth’s portrayer herself.

Castmember Susan Kelechi Watson shared on Instagram on Thursday an image of the script for the sixth and final season’s sixth episode, “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” which she co-wrote with executive story editor Eboni Freeman.

“Today baby takes her 1st steps. Episode 606 starts filming today,” Watson shared. “Couldn’t have done this without my fabulous co parent @ebonifreeman who also wrote Our Little Island Girl part 1. She is Queen.”

Watson also gave the “biggest shout out to [This Is Us creator] Sir Daniel Fogelman who called me up and said ‘I know you wanna write… wanna write this episode?'” Her reaction? “No words, only emojis 🙌🏽💯🙌🏽💯☝🏽💯!.”

The 13th episode of the NBC tearjerker’s third season, “Our Little Island Girl: Part One” followed Beth’s trip home to D.C. to care for her mother, Carol (played by Emmy-nominated guest star Phylicia Rashad), which sparked an unexpected realization about the prima ballerina dream Beth long ago had dashed.

This Is Us‘ 18-episode farewell run, set to premiere at midseason (date TBA), will unspool largely uninterrupted. Because of COVID, the Season 5 airing schedule was “on-and-off,” Susan Rovner, NBC Universal Television’s Chairman of Entertainment, acknowledged to TVLine, “and we want to honor the fans by making sure have the best viewing experience possible” for the remaining episodes.

