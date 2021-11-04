Remake of Korean Alt-Reality Drama W in Development at The CW

RELATED STORIES Legacies Recap: Who Didn't Survive the 'Final' Battle With Malivore?

The CW is jumping on the Korean adaptation bandwagon with a scripted development order for a U.S. remake of the hit alt-reality drama W.

The original 2016 K-drama (aka W: Two Worlds) revolved around the daughter of a famous author who, in investigating his mysterious disappearance, gets pulled into the universe of his webtoon, where she meets and falls in love with the protagonist.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, the adaptation eyed at The CW — titled Angel City and being penned by Jen Braeden (Love, Victor) and Heather Thomason (Finding Carter, Siren) — follows a promising young surgeon whose life is “upended when she gets pulled into an alternate dimension where her father’s graphic novel, and its alluring heroine, have come to life.”

The executive producers for the CBS Studios-produced Angel City include Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow, Corinne Brinkerhoff (Jane the Virgin) and Tiffany Grant, and Craig Plestis (The Masked Singer).