Fantasy Island Renewed for Season 2; Holiday Episode to Air in December

Fox is keeping Fantasy Island open for business. Not only has the reboot been renewed for a second season in 2022, but fans will also return to the iconic locale even earlier with a two-hour holiday special next month, TVLine has learned.

Titled “Welcome to the Snow Globe,” the festive episode (Dec. 21, 8/7c) guest-stars Lindsey Kraft (Grace and Frankie) as a busineswoman whose “fantasy of a perfect Christmas and meeting ‘Mr. Right’ tests Roarke in unexpected ways. Meanwhile, Mr. Jones faces his past, while a new Secret Santa tradition has Ruby and Javier looking to the future,” according to the official logline. Additional guest stars include Eddie Cahill (CSI: NY) as “Mr. Right” and Mackenzie Astin (Scandal) as Mr. Jones.

“Thanks to the fantastic Roselyn Sanchez and charming Kiara Barnes and the captivating stories that tapped into the core tenets of emotion and aspiration, Fantasy Island was the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed this summer,” says Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn. “Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more. We’re so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on Fantasy Island open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.”

“We are thrilled to be back for a Season Two!” adds Gemstone Studios EVP Marie Jacobson. “Liz, Sarah, Roselyn and the whole Fantasy Island family reimagined this storied IP and gave it just the modern female flair it needed to resonate with audiences around the world. We’re so proud of the show and grateful for our stellar partners at Fox.”

Fantasy Island stars Sanchez (Devious Maids) as Elena Roarke, the great niece of the iconic caretaker from the original series. She’s joined by Barnes (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Ruby Akuda, who became Elena’s second in command after coming to the island as a guest, and John Gabriel Rodriquez (If Loving You Is Wrong) as Javier, the island’s head of transport — and Elena’s co-workers with benefits. The reboot was developed by Craft and Fain.

The show’s first season featured a number of notable guest stars, including Bellamy Young (Scandal), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters) and Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace). One episode gave us a Melrose Place reunion, with island guests played by Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Daphne Zuniga. Even Sanchez’s real-life husband, The Rookie‘s Eric Winter, got in on the action as one of the show’s many fantasy seekers.

TVLine’s Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Fantasy Island‘s renewal. Your thoughts on the Fox reboot? Drop ’em in a comment below.