Harlem Trailer: Meagan Good Leads Amazon Comedy From Girls Trip EP

Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, First Wives Club) is blessing us with another all-female ensemble comedy — this one led by Meagan Good (Minority Report) and Grace Byers (Empire). New on Streaming

Premiering Friday, Dec. 3 on Prime Video, Harlem is a 10-episode series that follows “a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City, the mecca of Black culture in America,” per the official logline. “Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.”

The friend group consists of the following four characters:

* Camille (Minority Report‘s Meagan Good), “a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia who has an extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life.”

* Tye (Good Trouble‘s Jerrie Johnson), “a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability —and romantic partners— at arm’s length.”

* Quinn (Empire‘s Grace Byers), “a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business.”

* Angie (I Am the Night‘s Shoniqua Shandai), “a confident, vibrant and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn.”

Tyler Lepley (The Haves and the Have Nots) co-stars as Ian. The recurring ensemble, meanwhile, features Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act), Jasmine Guy (A Different World), Andrea Martin (Great News), Juani Feliz (Blue Bloods), Kate Rockwell (Almost Family), Sullivan Jones (Halston) and — #DeepCut alert! — Good’s former Cousin Skeeter castmate Robert Ri’chard.

In addition, Prime Video has dropped the above key art and the following first look photos. Watch the trailer, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding Harlem to your Prime watchlist.