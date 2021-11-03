Chicago Med Video: Ethan Makes His Return — But Can He Go Back to Work?

RELATED STORIES Chicago Med Vet Yaya DaCosta Talks April and Ethan's Lack of Closure

The doctor is scrubbing back in — or is he? Dr. Ethan Choi finally returns to Chicago Med in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from this Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c).

Coming off a gunshot wound that left him offscreen for six episodes while he went through physical therapy, the doc gets a very warm reception from his colleagues in the E.D., with Crockett suggesting that they get drinks and Dr. Charles complimenting Ethan’s cane.

Ethan then assures Goodwin that he’s “feeling stronger every day” and is ready to come back to work. But that doesn’t mean it will be an easy road. The severity of Ethan’s injury “will affect his ability to do emergency medicine, which requires strength and dexterity and speed, and that’ll be part of his recovery,” executive producer Andrew Schneider previously told TVLine.

“We have a couple of episodes devoted to his physical recovery, and then we’ll pursue the emotional and mental recovery,” EP Diane Frolov added.

Elsewhere in the episode, “Crockett helps Dr. Blake replace a patient’s liver,” per the official synopsis. Meanwhile, “Vanessa tries to prove herself,” and “Will continues to pursue the truth about Cooper.”

