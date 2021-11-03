Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Netflix Series Adds Daniel Dae Kim

RELATED STORIES Sofia Vergara to Play Colombian Drug Lord in Netflix Drama From Narcos EPs

That’s Lord Daniel Dae Kim to you! The actor has boarded Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, playing the role of Fire Lord Ozai, TVLine has confirmed.

Of course, this is hardly Kim’s entry into the world of Avatar. In addition to voicing General Fong on the original animated series, Kim also gave life to Horishi Sato in Nickelodeon’s Avatar follow-up series The Legend of Korra.

Netflix’s version of Fire Lord Ozai is described as the “ruthlessly-driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teen son, Prince Zuko. Ozai’s drive to conquer and unite the world under firebender rule is a family burden — he believes that it’s his destiny to finish a war started by his ancestors.”

Kim joins previously announced cast members Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) will serve as showrunner.

Best known for starring on ABC’s Lost (2004–2010) and CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 (2010–2017), Kim’s small-screen resume also includes memorable roles on ABC’s The Good Doctor, Fox, 24 and The WB’s Angel.

Your thoughts on Kim’s casting? The adaptation in general? Drop ’em in a comment below.