The Rookie Casts Peyton List as Tim's Sister, James Remar as Their Father

The Rookie‘s Tim is getting some kin.

Heading into Season 4 of the light ABC procedural, showrunner Alexi Hawley had told TVLine that viewers would meet the sister of Sergeant Tim Bradford (played by Eric Winter), adding: “That will shed some light on him in an interesting way….”

Well as it turns out, Winter is getting a TV sister and father.

TVLine can exclusively report that Peyton List (The Tomorrow People, The Flash) has landed the role of Gennifer “Genny” Bradford, who — just like her “baby brother” — is not someone to be trifled with. First appearing in this season’s eighth episode, Genny shows up in L.A. unannounced to try and convince her brother to repair and sell their father’s house.

Speaking of dear ol’ dad (aka Tom Bradford), TVLine has also learned that James Remar (Dexter, Black Lightning) will fill that plum role, appearing alongside List and Winter in Episode 9, which is penciled in to air Dec. 12.

To date, Rookie viewers know little about Tim’s family background, other than the fact that, as he once shared with Chen, his dad “would tune me up on the regular” when he was a kid.

