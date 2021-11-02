TVLine Items: Station Eleven Teaser, Cardi B Is AMAs Host and More

A flu pandemic has ravaged society in a newly released teaser for HBO Max’s limited series Station Eleven (premiering with its first three episodes on Thursday, Dec. 16).

Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name, the 10-episode post-apocalyptic drama spans multiple timelines and follows the “survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost,” per the official synopsis.

The cast includes Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire), Himesh Patel (EastEnders), Daniel Zovatto (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), David Wilmot (The Alienist), Matilda Lawler (Evil), Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan (Industry) and Lori Petty (Orange Is the New Black), with Gael Garcìa Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) and Danielle Deadwyler (The Haves and the Have Nots) recurring.

* Cardi B will host the 2021 American Music Awards, airing Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8/7c on ABC.

* Mariah Carey will return to Apple TV+ with an all-new holiday special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, debuting this December. The program will feature the first and only performance of “Fall in Love at Christmas,” Carey’s new single with Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

* The comedy special Michael Che: Shame the Devil will premiere Tuesday, Nov. 16 on Netflix.

* Disney+’s Foodtastic, a competition series hosted by Keke Palmer in which artists create sculptures made entirely out of food, will premiere Wednesday, Dec. 15.

* The unscripted series Sweet Life: Los Angeles, from executive producer Issa Rae, has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max.

