SNL: Jonathan Majors (With Musical Guest Taylor Swift), Simu Liu to Host

Saturday Night Live has lined up a pair of Marvel stars.

Jonathan Majors — who appeared in Disney+’s Loki series and plays Kang The Conqueror in the forthcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — will make his hosting debut on Nov. 13, TVLine has learned. The Lovecraft Country actor will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift, who returns to perform for the fifth time in support of the release of “RED (Taylor’s Version)” (coming out Nov. 12).

Meanwhile, Simu Liu, star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (which hits Disney+ on Nov. 12), will take on hosting duties for the first time on Nov. 20. Saweetie will serve as the musical guest, marking her first visit to the program.

As previously announced, Succession‘s Kieran Culkin will take the reins this Saturday, Nov. 6, with Ed Sheeran cleared to perform (after completing a quarantine period following a positive COVID-19 test in October).

“Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x.”

