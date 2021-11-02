Matt Dillon, Rupert Friend and More Join Apple's Addict-Turned-P.I. Comedy Starring Patricia Arquette

RELATED STORIES The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston, EP React to Episode 7's Shocking Death: 'Was That An Accident, Or...?'

There’s something about the cast that Ben Stiller has assembled for High Desert, the Apple TV+ comedy he is exec-producing, now that Matt Dillon has joined the mix.

Created and written by Nancy Fichman (Nurse Jackie), Katie Ford (the Miss Congeniality films) and Jennifer Hoppe (Grace and Frankie), High Desert follows Peggy (played by Patricia Arquette), an addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, Calif. To that end, Peggy decided to become a private investigator.

Among the newly announced cast, Dillon (whose previous TV credits include Wayward Pines) will play Denny, Peggy’s ex and an undeniably charming parolee. Additionally, Rupert Friend (Homeland) will play Guru Bob, a local ex-anchorman who rebrands himself as a mystic desert personality; Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) has been cast as Carol, Peggy’s closest friend who has a secret of her own;

and three-time Emmy winner Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) will play Bruce, a P.I. whose business is circling the drain and who becomes Peggy’s reluctant employer.

On the recurring front, Bernadette Peters (Zooey’s Extraordinary Playlist) will play Peggy’s complicated mother, while Christine Taylor (Dodgeball) will play Peggy’s buttoned-up sister.

In addition to starring, Arquette also serves as one of the many executive producers, alongside Fichman, Ford, Hoppe, Stiller and others. Jay Roach (Meet the Parents) will direct all eight episodes.