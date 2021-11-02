9-1-1: Lone Star Team Battles an Ice Storm in First Season 3 Promo — Watch

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1 Recap: Buck and Eddie's Hostage Crisis Ends With a Twist

Hell, or at least Texas, is freezing over this January.

Fox on Monday aired the first promo for 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s upcoming third season, which finds Owen (Rob Lowe) and T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) battling the elements as an ice storm hits Austin.

The 10-second teaser, shown during the credits of an episode of The Big Leap, finds firefighter-turned-paramedic T.K. rushing to pull someone out of a frozen lake.

The second season of Fox’s 9-1-1 spinoff ended with Billy (played by Billy Burke) taking over as the new deputy fire chief, at which time he revealed that his first order of business was shutting down the 126 for good. Showrunner Tim Minear told TVLine it’s a “definite possibility” that the former colleagues will remain at separate firehouses.

Along with Lowe and Rubinstein as Owen and T.K. Strand, the 9-1-1: Lone Star cast also includes Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes, Julian Works as Mateo Chavez and Gina Torres as Tommy Vega. Additionally, Brianna Baker (aka Nancy Gillian) will be a series regular moving forward.

Hit PLAY on the promo above for your first look at 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3, returning in January, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.