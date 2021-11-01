TVLine Items: Sarah Drew's Lifetime Deal, Housewives to Dubai and More

Sarah Drew is extending her relationship with Lifetime. Christmas Movie Guide: 130+ Originals in 2021!

The Grey’s Anatomy vet, who previously starred in a pair of Christmas movies for the basic cabler — 2018’s Christmas Pen Pals and 2019’s Twinkle All the Way — has signed a deal to star in, write and executive-produce holiday films for the network. Among those in development is Reindeer Games, which she wrote, and follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small hometown and falls for a former classmate he ignored in high school.

Additionally, Drew will star in Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story, which follows the true-life story of a woman who finds herself fighting for her daughters after her ex kidnaps them and takes them to Greece.

Drew previous TV-movie credits also include Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in Vienna (2020) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ One Summer (2021).

* Bravo has given a series greenlight to The Real Housewives of Dubai, the first international iteration of the popular reality-TV franchise. Premiering next year, the 11th Housewives offshoot “will highlight a group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates,” per the official logline.

* Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) will headline and executive-produce Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler, a globe-trotting travel series that will see Levy “visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the people, places and cultures that surround them.”

* NBC proper will broadcast the pilot of the Peacock series Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol on Monday, Nov. 8 at 10/9c (replacing a scheduled Ordinary Joe rerun).

* Top Gear will return with a new season on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 10/9c on BBC America and AMC+. Watch a trailer featuring an Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, McLaren 765LT, Aston Martin V8 Vantage F1 Edition, Polestar 2 (with the Mink caravan), Audi E-tron Sport Back 55 Quattro S-Line (with the Opus caravan), Mercedes EQC 400 (with the GoPod caravan), Aston Martin Victor, Chevrolet Corvette, DMC DeLorean (Great Scott!), Lamborghini Huracan, Rolls Royce Dawn and a Vauxhall Chevette here.

* Fox has released a teaser for Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef — premiering on a special night, Sunday, Jan. 2 after an NFL doubleheader — in which the country’s “very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between” compete in kitchens/with ingredients of varying qualities:

