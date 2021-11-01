Janet Jackson's Super Bowl Wardrobe Malfunction Will Be Subject of Next New York Times Presents Documentary

RELATED STORIES Atlanta Season 3: Donald Glover Drops Surprise Teaser Trailer -- And Side-Eyes Those Who Say FX's Dave Is as Good

The New York Times Presents, which previously brought mainstream attention to Britney Spears’ conservatorship via Framing Britney Spears (and the follow-up Controlling Britney Spears), is setting its sights on Janet Jackson.

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson — which is set to premiere Friday, Nov. 19 at 10/9c, simultaneously on FX and Hulu — will take a closer look at the controversy surrounding the music icon’s wardrobe malfunction during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004.

To recap the headline-making incident, which came midway through the Patriots’ 32-29 win over the Panthers: During Jackson’s medley of “All For You” and “Rhythm Nation,” Justin Timberlake appeared as a surprise guest for a duet of his single “Rock Your Body.” At the end of the song, Timberlake tore away a piece of Jackson’s bodice, briefly exposing her right breast (which was covered with a pastie) before CBS cut to a wide shot.

The film will feature “rare footage and interviews with several people who were at the controls that night in Houston — including NFL and MTV executives — to reconstruct an incident that shook the country and explain how it shaped culture in the decades to follow,” according to the official description.

The docu will include new reporting by The New York Times as well as “insights from music industry insiders, cultural critics and members of the Jackson family” as they explore the monumental fallout from the event — which included Jackson being blacklisted across all of Viacom’s networks — and CBS executive Les Moonves’ role in it.

Jodi Gomes (One Child Left Behind: The APS Teaching Scandal, The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty) directed and served as a producer.