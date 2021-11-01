ABC Sets Winter Dates for black-ish Farewell, Abbott Elementary Sitcom, Latino Sudser, The Bachelor and More

ABC has revealed its midseason plan, and it actually kicks off a little more than a month from now with the series premiere of the workplace comedy Abbott Elementary. 2021-22 TV Preview: Every New Show

From there, the new year will bring with it a new cycle of The Bachelor, the launch of black-ish‘s farewell run (watch teaser above), the resumption of The Chase and the previously scheduled Women of the Movement miniseries, followed in late January by the Latino family drama Promised Land.

All told, ABC’s midseason plan is as follows; new series listed in ALL CAPS, click for details.

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

9:30 pm ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (series premiere, watch new trailer)

MONDAY, JAN. 3

8 pm The Bachelor (season premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

9 pm ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (regular time slot premiere)

9:30 pm black-ish (final season premiere)

10 pm Queens

Programming TBA will lead off Tuesdays at 8 pm

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

8 pm The Goldbergs

8:30 pm The Wonder Years

9 pm The Conners

9:30 pm Home Economics

10 pm The Chase (Season 2 resumes)

A Million Little Things Season 4 goes on hiatus

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT (miniseries premiere, first 2 of 6 hours)

MONDAY, JAN. 24

10 pm PROMISED LAND (series premiere)

The Good Doctor Season 5 goes on hiatus

