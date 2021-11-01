Beebo Saves Christmas First Look: Legends Mascot's Animated Special Is as Adorable as You Imagined

Beebo loves you for checking out this first look at his animated Christmas special! Our Guide to 130+ Holiday TV-Movies

As announced back in May, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s scene-stealing anthropomorphized plush/sometime-god will be tasked with playing holiday hero in The CW‘s Beebo Saves Christmas, premiering Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Check out the full first look below, which we made big enough for you to try out as desktop wallpaper (click to zoom).

The animated, one-hour special finds Sprinkles (voiced by Saturday Night Live vet Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, deciding that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ghostbusters‘ Ernie Hudson). Beebo (voiced as always by Ben Diskin) and his friends thus travel to the North Pole to, among other things, help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.

The voice cast also includes Kimiko Glenn (Baby Shark’s Big Show!, Orange Is the New Black) as Tweebo (who is purple), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as Turbo (orange) and Keith Ferguson (DuckTales, Elena of Avalor) as Fleabo (green), while the dulcet tones of Legends of Tomorrow OG Victor Garber will narrate the proceedings.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Beebo Saves Christmas was written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive-produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim and Keto Shimizu.

An encore presentation will air Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 8 pm.