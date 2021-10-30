The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Oct. 31

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. Christmas Movie Guide: 125+ Originals!

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find a dozen returning series (including Animaniacs, Big Mouth and Doctor Who), five debuts (including Head of the Class and Highway to Heaven reboots, and “Judge Judy” Sheindlin’s streaming debut) and eight finales (including the very last episodes of Narcos: Mexico and Y: The Last Man).

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

8 pm Doctor Who Season 13 premiere (BBC America)

8 pm The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 finale (Bravo)

9 pm Buried docuseries finale (Showtime)

9 pm Chapelwaite Season 1 finale (Epix)

9 pm Halloween Wars Season 11 finale (Food Network)

10 pm SEAL Team Episode 4 / broadcast finale (CBS)

MONDAY, NOV. 1

3 am Judy Justice series premiere (IMDb TV)

3 am Love Island: Australia Season 3 premiere (Hulu)

3 am SEAL Team Episode 5 / streaming premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Temple Season 2 premiere (Spectrum; all episodes)

3 am Y: The Last Man series finale (FX on Hulu)

8 pm Holiday Baking Championship Season 8 premiere (Food Network)

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

8 pm DC’s Stargirl Season 2 finale (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

3 am Dr. Brain series premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am The Harder They Fall film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Property Brothers: Forever Home Season 6 premiere (HGTV)

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

3 am Gen:Lock Season 2 premiere (HBO Max)

3 am The Harper House Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

3 am Head of the Class reboot premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Sacrifice series premiere (BET+)

3 am Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution series premiere (Peacock; first three episodes)

3 am Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

8 pm The Queen Family Singalong special (ABC)

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

3 am Animaniacs Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Big Mouth Season 5 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Dickinson final season premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am The Electric Life of Louis Wain film premiere (Prime Video)

3 am Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Love Hard film premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Narcos: Mexico final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Tampa Baes series premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

8 pm Cold Justice Season 6B premiere (Oxygen)

8 pm Highway to Heaven TV-movie reboot premiere (Lifetime)

9 pm 911 Crisis Center series premiere (Oxygen)

