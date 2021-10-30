The Conners' Opening Credits Are Due for an Update — So What's the Holdup?

The Conners entered a new era on Wednesday, with Dan now a newly remarried man living with his second wife Louise. But the series’ opening credits were not updated to reflect the change in family dynamic — and they probably aren’t going to be updated anytime soon. The Conners: 5 MIA Roseanne Characters' Absences Explained

The fact that the Roseanne offshoot has yet to change its main title sequence seems awfully odd, especially when you consider that A) Roseanne switched things up a staggering 11 (!) times over 10 seasons, and B) the scene shown in the Conners opening credits represents the family’s first sit-down breakfast after Roseanne Conner died.

“We really haven’t changed or altered those in any way [since Season 1],” executive producer Bruce Helford acknowledged during a recent interview with TVLine. “Honestly, I imagine if we did alter them, we would be including [Katey Sagal]. But as far as her technically being a regular, and whatever that means contractually, we leave that open.”

Helford, of course, is referring to Sagal’s continued status as a recurring guest star, despite Louise marrying into the Conner family and becoming stepmother to Becky, Darlene and DJ. But the EP previously assured us that Sagal — who appeared in 10 of Season 3’s 20 episodes, while also headlining ABC’s since-cancelled Rebel — will appear “on a pretty regular basis” in Season 4.

“It’s always been the same. Even when she was doing Rebel, she put into her contract that she had to be free to do as many episodes of The Conners as she wants,” he clarified. “I don’t know if there’s an actual number, but I know that she’s going to be in more than half the episodes.”

Sagal aside, the ABC comedy has had two opportunities to change up the opening credits — first, when Maya Lynne Robinson (aka DJ’s wife Geena) was upgraded to series regular following the pilot; and again when Jay R. Ferguson (Darlene’s on-again/off-again boyfriend Ben) was elevated ahead of Season 3 — and took neither of them.

Would you like to see The Conners switch up its opening title sequence — if not in Season 4, then in a potential Season 5?