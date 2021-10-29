TVLine Items: GoT Duo Join Three-Body Problem, Treasure Finds Lead and More

Netflix is hosting a Game of Thrones reunion: John Bradley and Liam Cunningham have joined the cast of The Three-Body Problem, from GoT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, our sister site Variety reports.

The upcoming series, based on the iconic sci-fi book trilogy by Liu Cixin, will tell “the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization,” per the official description. Benioff and Weiss co-created the series and will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Bradley and Cunningham are best known for playing Samwell Tarly and Ser Davos Seaworth, respectively on HBO’s Game of Thrones, which wrapped up an eight-season run in 2019. Along with those two, the cast will include Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Benedict Wong (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Marlo Kelly (Dare Me). No character details have been released yet.

* Deadline reports that newcomer Lisette Alexis has landed the lead in National Treasure, Disney+’s series “expansion” of the Nicolas Cage movie franchise but told from the POV of a young DREAMer who “embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.”

* The Real Housewives of Miami will return in December on Peacock after an eight-year hiatus. (It last aired on Bravo in 2013.) Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen will return as cast members, with Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton appearing as friends of the Housewives.

* Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) has signed on to star in the Hulu drama The Golden Cage, per Deadline. She’ll play a woman desperate to hide her past “while climbing the dizzying heights of Wall Street.”

* Wyatt Oleff (I Am Not Okay With This, the It movies) will star in the Apple TV+ drama City on Fire as Charlie, who will stop at nothing to unravel the mystery of who shot his friend Samantha, per Deadline.

* HBO has released a teaser for Landscapers, a four-episode limited series starring Olivia Colman (The Crown) and David Thewlis (Fargo) as a kindly British couple who come under scrutiny when a pair of dead bodies are found buried in their backyard:

