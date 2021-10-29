RELATED STORIES Hightown Recap: New Season, New Jackie — Plus, Grade the Premiere

Hightown’s Ray Abruzzo knows he messed up, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to get his job back.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode (Starz, 9/8c), the disgraced cop drops by Alan’s house in the hopes of being included on the case and possibly being reinstated. However, Renee’s serious accusations against him led to Frankie being released from prison, making him too much of a problem and not worth bringing back.

The episode, titled “Fresh as a Daisy,” will see Jackie “abandon her stakeout for a fiery confrontation,” per the official synopsis. Plus, Ray is “once again humiliated, and does what he can to get back on the force.”

James Badge Dale, who plays Ray, previously opened up to TVLine about the struggling cop’s tumultuous journey this season. “Ray’s living in his basement, he thinks he’s hit rock bottom,” he said. “Unfortunately, in life, what you think is rock bottom might not be. There is this lifeforce in him that is this juxtaposition where he’s as dark as he can get, emotionally, with depression, [but] there’s still this other thing inside him that’s pushing him forward.”

See Ray make a desperate ploy in the sneak peek below:

Season 2 will delve deeper into the psyche of the show’s complex characters, which executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer is looking forward to fans experiencing. “They’re flawed, and [the show] exposes a world that fortunately, none of us are a part of, but should be aware of what’s going on,” he shared. “Taking us through these character journeys is, for me, so much fun.”

“It’s Jackie’s journey, and Ray’s journey through this world that really intrigues me and has intrigued the audience… They have their own demons which hold them back, but yet, they have this drive to do the right thing,” he added.