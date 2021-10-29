Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Mark Howard Dead at 65

Mark Howard, the yacht captain who starred in the freshman season of the Bravo reality series Below Deck Mediterranean, has died at the age of 65.

Howard died this week in his family home in Florida, TMZ reports. No official cause of death has been released, but a family friend says his death was “sudden.”

Born and raised in Michigan, Howard was a yacht captain for nearly 30 years before joining the cast of Below Deck Mediterranean, an offshoot of Bravo’s Below Deck that premiered in 2016. The show follows the crew of a luxury yacht as they deal with demanding clients and interpersonal drama as they sail across the Mediterranean sea; as captain, Howard did his best to keep the crew in line and prevent their wild antics from affecting the guests’ experience.

In Season 2, Howard was replaced in the cast by yacht captain Sandy Yawn, who has helmed every season since. Below Deck Med wrapped up its sixth season earlier this month, with a seventh season reportedly already in production.