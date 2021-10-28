Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger to Lead Black Pack Holiday Special at CW

RELATED STORIES All American Reveals Coop and Layla's Fates in Emotional Season 4 Premiere

Even when All American is off for the holidays, Coach Baker will stick around at The CW.

Taye Diggs, along with R&B singers Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger, will headline The Black Pack: We Three Kings, a holiday variety special ordered at The CW, the network announced Thursday.

In addition to the titular trio — described as a “tip of the hat to the enduring talent of the Rat Pack” — The Black Pack: We Three Kings will feature appearances from Diggs’ All American co-star Bre-Z, along with singers Jordin Sparks, Tank and Sevyn Streeter. “Classic holiday music, both new and old, is brought to life on a stunning stage” during the hour-long special, according to the official description, “as the audience is transported to the room where it is all happening to enjoy a new spin on an old-fashioned Christmas.”

The Black Pack: We Three Kings airs Monday, Nov. 29 at 8/7c. Additionally, The CW has greenlit The Black Pack: Excellence, a celebration of Black culture via musical and dance performances that will air in commemoration of Juneteenth.

A premiere date and list of special guests for The Black Pack: Excellence — which will once again be hosted by Diggs, Ne-Yo and Bellinger — will be announced at a later date. The special will feature a tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. and a new Juneteenth anthem as the trio “explores how to celebrate America’s newly acknowledged national holiday while glorifying those that came before.”

