TVLine Items: Play-Doh Competition, Cumberbatch Is KGB Agent and More

This news is putty in our hands: Play-Doh Squished, a family competition special hosted by Modern Family vet Sarah Hyland, will premiere Friday, Dec. 10, exclusively on IMDb TV.

The one-hour program features three teams of two kids and two adults “going Doh-to-Doh in a series of fun and highly entertaining physical and creative challenges,” per the official description. “The holiday-themed reality competition special is set in a Play-Doh winter wonderland, where each team must combine imagination, inspiration, and holiday spirit to win the final cash prize.”

In addition to hosting, Hyland also serves as judge and executive producer.

* Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) will star in HBO’s in-the-works limited series Londongrad, our sister site Variety reports. The project is based on Alan Cowell’s book The Terminal Spy, about the true story of Alexander Litvinenko (Cumberbatch), the former KGB agent who was killed by poisoning in 2006.

* Jesse Garcia (Narcos: Mexico) and Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied) will star opposite George Lopez in the Amazon Studios drama pilot Once Upon a Time in Aztlan, our sister site Deadline reports.

* TBS and Cartoon Network have released a trailer for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, hosted by Academy Award winner Helen Mirren and featuring appearances from Harry Potter cast members Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson and Luke Youngblood, plus superfans Pete Davidson and Jay Leno. The four-part competition series will debut a new episode every Sunday, beginning Nov. 28, on TBS and Cartoon Network.

* Epix’s From, a sci-fi horror series starring Lost vet Harold Perrineau, will premiere Sunday, Feb. 20. Watch a teaser:

