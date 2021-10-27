Tiger King 2 Trailer Suggests Follow-Up Is About... Everyone But 'Joe Exotic'?

RELATED STORIES True Story Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Face a 'Matter of Life and Death' in Netflix Limited Series

True Story Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Face a 'Matter of Life and Death' in Netflix Limited Series Cowboy Bebop Trailer: John Cho's Bounty Hunter Shoots Through the Stars (and Shoots a Lot of Bullets)

A new trailer for Netflix’s Tiger King 2 suggests that 1) this follow-up is a round-up of mostly leftover Season 1 footage, 2) it will barely involve the imprisoned Joe Exotic, and 3) the rivalry with Carole Baskin will be revisited even though she very publicly distanced herself from the franchise.

Season 1, which was released early in the pandemic to a captive audience, tracked the rivalry between big cat “enthusiasts” Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel and Baskin. The feud took a dark turn when Schreibvogel — a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist, country singer and former gubernatorial candidate who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo — was arrested for hatching a murder-for-hire plot involving Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary. Schreibvogel is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence.

In Tiger King 2, Netflix says, “The colorful saga of America’s most notorious big cat owners continues” as “sudden fame and unwanted attention from the authorities turns up the heat and unearths some stunning revelations…. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

The trailer itself suggests a focus on such peripheral characters who merited fleeting mention during Season 1, accompanied by some “Golly, gee!” reactions to the fam” that came with the series’ explosion onto the pop culture scene as well as the best possible revisiting of the August 1997 disappearance of Don Lewis, despite wife Carole Baskin’s apparent non-involvement in the follow-up.

“I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s in jail and I’m refusing to be played again,” Baskin said in a September statement. “[Co-director] Rebecca Chaiklin said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”

Shortly after the first season premiered, Chaiklin told EW.com, “We have a crazy amount of [leftover] footage,” before adding, “There could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”