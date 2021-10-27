South Park: Post COVID Special Gets November Premiere Date on Paramount+ — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES The Game Revival: Derwin Is Eager to Return to the Field in Official Trailer

South Park is ready to leave COVID-19 in the past. Paramount+ announced has that South Park: Post COVID, the first of several specials being developed exclusively for the streamer, will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 25.

“It’s the boys dealing with a post-COVID world,” co-creator Trey Parker tells The Hollywood Reporter. “They’re just trying to get back to normal. “So, it is like our show. We’re just trying to get back to normal.”

A second special is slated for December, but no additional details are known.

As reported earlier this year, not only has South Park been renewed for four additional seasons on Comedy Central, but Paramount+ has also ordered 14 specials — these being the first two.

“We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at,” co-creator Matt Stone tells THR. “We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

South Park hasn’t technically aired a new episode since wrapping Season 23 back in December 2019, but Parker and Stone haven’t left their fans completely starved for content; The Pandemic Special premiered on Comedy Central in September 2020, followed by the South ParQ Vaccination Special in March 2021.

