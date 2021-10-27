People's Choice Awards: Squid Game, Sex/Life, Only Murders, White Lotus and La Brea Among 2021 TV Nominees

TV’s freshman class is well represented among the nominees for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, with Netflix’s Squid Game, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and NBC’s La Brea among the diverse slate of shows up for gold.
Additional first-time contenders include CBS’ The Equalizer; The CW’s Superman and Lois; Disney+’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision; HBO’s Mare of Easttown and White Lotus; NBC’s Young Rock; and Netflix’s Shadow and Bone and The Upshaws.
Among all scripted series, This Is Us netted the most nominations, with six nods across five categories; Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU, Loki, Outer Banks, Ted Lasso and WandaVision all earned four nominations.
Voting for the awards show — airing Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9/8c on NBC and E! — begins today, Oct. 27 and ends on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 11:59 pm ET via VotePCA.com (where you can also view the full list of non-TV nominations) and Twitter.
Scroll down for the complete list of TV nominees…
THE SHOW OF 2021
The Bachelor
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: SVU
Loki
Saturday Night Live
This Is Us
WandaVision
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
Outer Banks
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: SVU
The Equalizer
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
grown-ish
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Upshaws
Young Rock
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
90 Day Fiancé
Bachelor in Paradise
Below Deck
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
Dancing With the Stars
The Masked Singer
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Good Morning America
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Red Table Talk
Today
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars
Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race
JoJo, The Masked Singer
JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars
Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette
Matt James, The Bachelor
Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021
Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Joe Amabile, Bachelor in Paradise
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
Cobra Kai
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Outer Banks
Sex/Life
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Flash
La Brea
Loki
Lucifer
Shadow and Bone
Superman and Lois
WandaVision
