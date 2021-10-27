Monarch: Susan Sarandon Heads Up a Country Music Dynasty in First Trailer for Fox's Midseason Soap — Watch

RELATED STORIES Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel to Star in Fox Country Music Drama Monarch

Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel to Star in Fox Country Music Drama Monarch Call Me Kat Season 2, New Comedy Pivoting and Ramsay's Next Level Chef Get January Premiere Dates on Fox

Take a splash of Nashville, add a dash of Empire and mix it all up in a ten-gallon hat, and you’ll get Fox’s new primetime soap Monarch, by the looks of a new trailer.

In the first-look trailer, which debuted during Fox’s World Series coverage on Wednesday — you can watch it above — we meet country music queen Dottie Roman, played by Susan Sarandon, who’s facing a big health crisis and is preparing to hand the reins of the family business over to her daughter Nicky (Anna Friel). “If you’re not ready for this, I guess I just did not do my job right,” she tells Nicky.

Together with her husband Albie (played by real-life country star Trace Adkins), Dottie has formed the first family of country music, and that legacy comes with a price. “You do what has to be done to protect the family,” she declares… as we see Nicky drop a plugged-in curling iron into a poor guy’s bathtub. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown, baby,” Dottie tells Nicky… but when she says “crown,” she means “cowboy hat,” of course.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Fox’s Monarch — premiering Sunday, Jan. 30 after Fox’s coverage of the NFC Championship Game — and tell us your first impressions in a comment below.