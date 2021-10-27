Monarch: Susan Sarandon Heads Up a Country Music Dynasty in First Trailer for Fox's Midseason Soap — Watch

Take a splash of Nashville, add a dash of Empire and mix it all up in a ten-gallon hat, and you’ll get Fox’s new primetime soap Monarch, by the looks of a new trailer.
In the first-look trailer, which debuted during Fox’s World Series coverage on Wednesday — you can watch it above — we meet country music queen Dottie Roman, played by Susan Sarandon, who’s facing a big health crisis and is preparing to hand the reins of the family business over to her daughter Nicky (Anna Friel). “If you’re not ready for this, I guess I just did not do my job right,” she tells Nicky.
Together with her husband Albie (played by real-life country star Trace Adkins), Dottie has formed the first family of country music, and that legacy comes with a price. “You do what has to be done to protect the family,” she declares… as we see Nicky drop a plugged-in curling iron into a poor guy’s bathtub. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown, baby,” Dottie tells Nicky… but when she says “crown,” she means “cowboy hat,” of course.
Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Fox’s Monarch — premiering Sunday, Jan. 30 after Fox’s coverage of the NFC Championship Game — and tell us your first impressions in a comment below.