True Story Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Face a 'Matter of Life and Death' in Netflix Limited Series

Kevin Hart takes a rare dramatic turn as a world famous stand-up comedian (heh!) in the Netflix limited series True Story (premiering Wednesday, Nov. 24 aka Thanksgiving Eve).

The streamer on Wednesday released a trailer for the seven-episode drama, which hails from Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman. Hart plays the above-mentioned comedian The Kid, while Wesley Snipes (Dolemite Is My Name) assumes the role of older brother Carlton. Per the official logline, “a tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death… when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.”

The cast also includes Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Paul Adelstein (Prison Break), Will Catlett (Black Lightning), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Lauren London (The Game), Ash Santos (American Horror Story), John Ales (Euphoria) and Theo Rossi (Army of the Dead).

Hart executive-produces alongside Newman. Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) directed and executive-produced the first three episodes, while Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek: Picard, Kung Fu) directed the final four.

True Story marks Hart’s sixth release on Netflix, following comedy specials Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (2019), Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (2019) and Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (2020), docuseries Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (2019), and feature film Fatherhood (2021).

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and let us know if you'll be binge-watching True Story over Thanksgiving weekend.