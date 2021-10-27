TVLine Items: First Look at Annie Live!, B Positive Adds D.B. Sweeney and More

Lex Luthor or Daddy Warbucks? That is the question in the first promo for NBC’s Annie Live! musical event (airing Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8/7c).

The above video offers a glimpse at the cast in character, with newcomer Celina Smith as Annie, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan and a very different-looking Harry Connick, Jr. as Lex Daddy Warbucks. The ensemble also features Nicole Scherzinger (Grace), Tituss Burgess (Rooster Hannigan) and Jane Krakowski (Lily St. Regis).

NBC’s previous live musical productions include 2013’s The Sound of Music Live!, 2014’s Peter Pan Live!, 2015’s The Wiz Live!, 2016’s Hairspray Live! and 2018’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. In 2020, the network aired Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, a prerecorded stage show headlined by Matthew Morrison.

* B Positive has tapped D.B. Sweeney (Two and a Half Men) to recur during Season 2 as a cook who works at the Valley Hills assisted living facility, under new boss Gina, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Marion Cotillard, Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire and Forest Whitaker have joined Apple TV+’s climate change-themed anthology Extrapolations, from writer/director Scott Z. Burns (Contagion).

* FX has given a pilot order to the comedy Belated, written and directed by Rescue Me co-creator Peter Tolan, our sister site Variety reports. The project follows “an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Owen, a recently out man in his 40s, and Clay, a 17-year-old trans teen, as Owen and his ex-wife and children attempt to find their new normal.”

* Netflix has released a trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2, premiering Tuesday, Nov. 23. New voice cast additions include Method Man (as Clamp Champ), Dee Bradley Baker (as Savage He-Man) and Danny Trejo (as Ram Man).

* Paramount+ has released the full trailer for The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, a docuseries which reunites most of the 1993 MTV reality show’s cast members in their original house on Venice Beach. The first episode drops on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

