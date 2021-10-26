Succession Renewed for Season 4

The Roy family power struggle isn’t ending anytime soon: HBO has renewed the Emmy-winning drama Succession for a fourth season, less than two weeks after its Season 3 premiere, TVLine has learned.

“With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” HBO’s executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

Succession centers on the fictional Roy family, which runs the global multimedia conglomerate Waystar Royco. Brian Cox stars as patriarch Logan Roy, with Jeremy Strong playing son Kendall, Kieran Culkin as son Roman and Sarah Snook as daughter Shiv. Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron and Alan Ruck round out the supporting cast.

Debuting in June 2018, Succession won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020 following its second season. It returned earlier this month for Season 3 after more than two years off the air; the premiere earned a series high of 1.4 million total viewers across all platforms, according to HBO. The nine-episode Season 3 is currently airing Sundays at 9/8c through December.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you looking forward to witnessing more backstabbing amongst the Roys? Drop your thoughts on the news — and on Season 3 so far — in the comments below.