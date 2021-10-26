Paris Hilton Feels Like Pretty Woman ('But Not a Hooker') in Trailer for Wedding Docuseries Paris in Love

RELATED STORIES One of Us Is Lying Finale Recap: Killer Truths -- Plus, Potential Season 2 Intel

Paris Hilton‘s baby voice is back and ready to coo some vows in the trailer for Paris in Love, Peacock’s 13-part (?!) docuseries about the entrepreneur’s quest to plan an intimate, elegant, tasteful wedding. Or as she puts it: “Hey, bitches, look who’s getting married!”

Mind you, there is a groom loosely attached to this situation — Paris is engaged to Carter Milliken Reum, a venture capitalist famous enough to have his own Wikipedia page — but the show isn’t really about him. Or even his bride-to-be.

The real star of this show is Paris’ mother Kathy Hilton, fresh off her critically acclaimed turn on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But this isn’t the peacemaking, prank-pulling Kathy we got on Real Housewives. This Kathy is ready to throw down, whether she’s reminding Paris that her fiancé “needs to stay in his lane” or casually reading the couple’s save the dates for filth. “This looks like a dog’s birthday party!” she says. And you know Kathy probably throws a hell of a dog’s birthday party.

Speaking of The Real Housewives, we also get a quick cameo from Halloween Kills star Kyle Richards (aka Paris’ aunt), who drops by to lend a sympathetic ear. There’s no sign of Kathy and Kyle’s sister Kim Richards, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that she’ll appear sometime during the show’s — and we cannot stress this enough — thirteen episodes. (Seriously, how is this longer than an average season of Fargo?)

Paris in Love premieres on Nov. 11, with subsequent episodes releasing every Thursday. Hit PLAY on the trailer above for a first look, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.