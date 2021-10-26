Happy Valley Renewed for Final Season, Lands New Stateside Home

RELATED STORIES Fear TWD Season 7 Premiere Recap: Victor's Ego Trip Claims Its First Victim

More than five-and-a-half years after airing its sophomore finale, the BAFTA Award-winning UK drama Happy Valley has been renewed for a third and final season — which will have a new Stateside home.

It was announced on Tuesday that the crime drama, created by Sally Wainwright and starring BATFA Award winner Sarah Lancashire as police sergeant Catherine Carowood, will wrap its run with six new episodes, to be filmed in early 2022. Also back for the farwell run will be James Norton and Siobhan Finneran as, respectively, murder/sex offender Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine’s sister Clare, THR reports.

And whereas the first two seasons of the BBC drama enjoyed Stateside popularity via Netflix, Season 3 will air on AMC+.

In Season 3, the BBC reports, Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, sparking a chain of events that again unwittingly leads her straight back to Royce.

“When Happy Valley first launched on the BBC in 2014, it changed the landscape of crime drama completely,” BBC drama chief Piers Wenger said in a statement. “Sally has crafted a magnificent conclusion that is sure to make this third and final series one of television’s most highly anticipated and unmissable moments.”