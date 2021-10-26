Karrueche Tran Is Calling the Shots in Season 2 of BET's Games People Play — Watch Her Mic-Drop Entrance

Karrueche Tran may be a long way from Miami, but she’s still got her Claws out in this exclusive first look at her debut on BET’s Games People Play.

Tuesday’s episode (10/9c) introduces Tran as Eden Lazlo, the Vipers’ new VP of Business Operations, and she isn’t afraid to back down from a challenge — like when a reporter asks if she’s worried about people thinking she only got the job because her father owns the team.

“As a woman of color earning a position of prominence, people don’t ask about my business degree from Brown, my MBA from Harvard, or the fact that I worked my way up from junior marketing associate back when the halftime entertainment was better than the team,” she says in the clip. “These simple-minded people assume that it’s solely because I’m Victor Lazlo’s daughter. So when comparing backgrounds, it’s not about how I got my job. The real question is how the hell you got yours.” (Mic drop.)

With Games People Play now part of BET’s Tuesday night line-up as of last week’s premiere, the network “now holds the top four shows on cable for Black viewers 18-49 (excluding sports and news),” along with The Oval, Assisted Living and House of Payne. According to BET, those premieres delivered 3.3 million total viewers on Oct. 19, and “all four originals grew their audience by double-digits L+3 vs. their Live + Same Day numbers.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Tran's character on Games People Play