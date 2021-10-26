Cowboy Bebop Trailer: John Cho's Bounty Hunter Shoots Through the Stars (and Shoots a Lot of Bullets)

RELATED STORIES Cowboy Bebop: John Cho and Pals Kick Butt and Look Cool Doing It in First Footage From Netflix Reboot — Watch

Outer space is limitless… and so, it seems, is ammunition.

Netflix has released the official trailer for its live-action Cowboy Bebop reboot, and it gives us a better idea of what to expect when the series premieres on Friday, Nov. 19. In the trailer — which you can watch above — we meet John Cho’s bounty hunter, who’s back after being presumed dead. “They tried to kill me, Anna,” he tells a friend. “If you need to find me, I go by Spike Spiegel these days.”

Spike soon joins forces with the massive Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), who pilots a rickety old spaceship through the solar system looking for fresh bounties. Filling out their trio is the sassy Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), who offers them “a 60/40 split… going my way, of course.” (Yeah, Spike doesn’t like her very much.) Together, they get into high-flying karate-kicking showdowns and fire a whole bunch of bullets in their quest for bounty-hunting fortune.

“Are you good guys or bad guys?” a woman asks Spike. He cracks a wry smile before answering: “Depends on who you ask.”

Based on the classic Japanese anime series that found a cult following here in the U.S. on Adult Swim, Cowboy Bebop follows “a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price,” per the official description. “But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at the new-look Cowboy Bebop