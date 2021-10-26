TVLine Items: Moodys Alum's Freeform Pilot, Alex Rider Trailer and More

The Moodys vet Chelsea Frei is going on an adventure around the world in What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding, a one-hour comedy pilot at Freeform, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on Kristin Newman’s memoir, the project follows Kacey (Frei), “single for the first time in her 30s, as she escapes her fast-paced life in Los Angeles to see the world” and go on a journey of self-discovery. The cast also includes Catherine Cohen (What We Do in the Shadows, Search Party), Alice Hunter (The Young and the Restless, Another Period) and Kosha Patel (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce).

TV writer/exec producer Newman (Only Murders in the Building) penned the pilot.

* Tom Wright (Station 19, Ray Donovan) has joined Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six series adaptation as record producer Teddy, per Deadline.

* Kenan has tapped Hayley Marie Norman (A.P. Bio) to recur during Season 2 as Janay, a new force in Kenan and Gary’s lives who shakes things up for the brothers, per Deadline.

* IMDb TV has released a trailer for Alex Rider Season 2, premiering Friday, Dec. 3:

