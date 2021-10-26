Bold and the Beautiful Recasts Taylor With Days of Our Lives Vet Krista Allen

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Bold & Beautiful Return, Power Book II Promotes Tate and More

Dr. Taylor Hayes will look a little different the next time you see her on The Bold and the Beautiful: Krista Allen will succeed longtime cast member Hunter Tylo in the role on the CBS daytime soap, EW.com reports.

Allen will make her first appearance as Taylor in the Dec. 10 episode. Tylo originated the role in 1990, with Taylor battling Katherine Kelly Lang’s Brooke Logan for the affections of Ridge Forrester, played by Ronn Moss and later Thorsten Kaye. Tylo was a two-time Soap Opera Digest Award nominee for Hottest Female Star. She exited the soap for good in 2019, with the show explaining her absence by saying that Taylor went to do missionary work in another country. (EW.com reports that the show reached out to Tylo about reprising the role, but was unsuccessful.)

Allen has daytime experience of her own: She played Billie Reed on NBC’s Days of Our Lives from 1996 to 1999. She also starred on Baywatch and What About Brian, with guest roles on Friends, The X-Files, Frasier and Two and a Half Men. Her recent TV credits include 9-1-1, Mistresses and Significant Mother.

B&B fans, how do we feel about a new actress taking over the role of Taylor? Join us in the comments and share your thoughts.