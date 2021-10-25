Jonas Brothers Roast Set at Netflix — Watch Announcement Video

RELATED STORIES Virgin River Season 4: Doc's Grandson Among Pair of New Series Regulars

Virgin River Season 4: Doc's Grandson Among Pair of New Series Regulars Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna: Get a First Look at Julia Garner as the Legendary Heiress and/or Con Woman

The Jonas Brothers are about to be burning up all over again.

Netflix has ordered Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a “one-of-a-kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests — all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.”

Some of those “special guests” include Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson, former One Direction member Niall Horan, stand-up comic Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, current Voice coach John Legend, TV host Lilly Singh and comedian Jack Whitehall. SNL‘s Kenan Thompson will host.

The Netflix special is executive-produced by showrunner James Longman, Emma Conway and Gabe Turner for Fulwell 73, and all three Jonas Brothers. Lauren Greenberg serves as head writer.

While the Jonas Brothers are primarily known for their music, they also have a long history on the small screen. On Disney Channel, they starred in both Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010), as well as in their own short-lived series Jonas (2009–2010). Nick famously portrayed closeted fighter Nate Kulina on Audience Network’s Kingdom (2014–2017), as well as Scream Queens‘ Boone Clemens (2015), before becoming a coach on The Voice (2020–2021); Joe Jonas has appeared in projects like Hot in Cleveland (2010–2012), Grease Live (2016) and Angie Tribeca (2017); and Kevin Jonas pivoted to reality television, starring in Married to Jonas (2012–2013) and competing in Season 7 of Celebrity Apprentice (2015).

Jonas Brothers Family Roast premieres globally on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Will you be watching? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.