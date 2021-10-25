TVLine Items: Free Evil Episode, 100 Vet Lands Netflix Comedy and More

This is something for estranged Evil fans to cheer about. Just don’t let the monks hear you.

At the apparent request of series creators Robert and Michelle King, Paramount+ has made one of Season 2’s streaming-only episodes available for free.

“This is in response to people who miss the show, but hated that it cost money to watch on Paramount Plus,” Robert King explained on Twitter, after the streamer circulated the special link to the episode. “We asked our betters if they would put one episode out for free: a self-contained episode like ‘S Is for Silence.’ So here it is.”

The seventh episode of Season 2, “S Is for Silence” finds Kristen, David and Ben investigating a corpse that doesn’t seem to be decaying, at a monastery where talking is strictly forbidden.

* Emilija Baranac (Riverdale, the To All the Boys film series), Richard Harmon (The 100) and Jennifer Tong (Sacred Lies) have been cast in the YA comedy Fakes for Netflix and CBC Gem, our sister site Deadline reports. The show follows “two teenage best friends who accidentally build one of the largest fake ID empires in North America.”

* Peacock has ordered to series The Missing, from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) and based on the bestselling novel The Missing File by Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani. The eight-episode Keshet Studios/Universal Television co-production tells the story of Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles.

* Billy Crudup’s forthcoming Apple TV+ dramedy Hello Tomorrow! has rounded out its ensemble with Hank Azaria (Brockmire), Haneefah Wood (One Day at a Time), Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie) and Dewshane Williams (The Umbrella Academy), Deadline reports. The 10-episode series “is set in a retro-future world, and centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares.”

* IMDb TV has ordered to series Primo, a single-camera coming-of-age comedy about a teenager balancing college aspirations, societal expectations and a hectic home life anchored by his single mom and five uncles. The semi-autobiographical series is written by Shea Serrano, who will exec-produce alongside Michael Schur (The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), David Miner and Morgan Sackett.

* PBS Masterpiece’s eight-episode adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic novel Around the World in 80 Days, starring David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens), will premiere Sunday, Jan. 2 at 8/7c.

